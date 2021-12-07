Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reigning UFC women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes has called for more girls from other promotions to be brought over to Dana White’s company.

Nunes is scheduled to fight Julianna Peña at UFC 269 this Saturday in a match that has been building for some time.

The pair were supposed to fight at UFC 265 but Nunes withdrew from the bout on short notice after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19.

This has tested the patience of the American, who says Nunes agreed to fight her way back in 2016.

Nunes is widely regarded as the best women’s UFC fighter of all time but Peña says the Brazilian does not deserve this title without facing her first.

While Nunes has never fought Peña before, she has faced pretty much every notable opponent in the UFC at the moment.

This has included wins over the likes of Megan Anderson, Felica Spencer and two wins over women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

The Brazilian therefore wants to fight new faces and not be forced to fight the same people, should she retain the bantamweight belt against Peña.

Speaking to Esporte Espetacular, Nunes said: “I think we should go out of the mix. Some girls have been fighting for a while now, they’re not even top 10 or top 5. They need to have their shots, too.

“I don’t pick opponents. If I have to fight Germaine [de Randamie], Holly [Holm] or anyone, I will, but I think the fans want something new. You have to mix things up. Make some girls face each other, bring some girls who are [at] the bottom of the division, so it doesn’t look so stale like it is.

“I’m always ready to give the fans what they want.” Nunes continued. “A knockout or a submission, a high-paced fight. I think the UFC should shake things up in the division. Look for new talent and maybe bring more girls from other promotions. That’s what we’re waiting for.”

Though it seems Nunes is already looking ahead to potential fights down the line, Peña has stressed that the two-division champion is not taking her seriously.

"I feel like a lot of people are sleeping on me and they think I'm a sacrificial lamb but I definitely think that you know, I know that I'm definitely not a sacrificial lamb and everyone loves an underdog," Peña told TMZ Sports.

"I'm ready. I am in the zone. I have never felt more physically or mentally prepared in my life and it's my time. It just feels so great to know that I have literally left no stone unturned. I'm ready to go. I'm in the zone!"

