Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd Mayweather has recently ripped into his former opponent Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez as he accuses the Mexican boxer of “picking and choosing” his opponents.

Last month, Canelo became the undisputed middleweight champion when he stopped Caleb Plant in Las Vegas.

There are now a lot of rumours circulating that he is going to attempt to become a five-weight world champion as he aims to step up to cruiserweight to challenge Ilunga Makabu for his WBC title should he defend his strap in his next fight.

Canelo holds a record of 57 wins, one loss and two draws. The only loss of his career coming against the undefeated Mayweather by majority decision back in 2013.

Since this loss, Alvarez has defeated the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders and Plant.

Despite his record and form, Mayweather still believes that the Mexican champion is “easy money” and that he is choosing to protect his record by carefully choosing his fights.

Speaking in a press conference following the Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz fight, Mayweather said: “I'm going to tell you the truth about Canelo... This dude was nothing. I was almost forty years older when I cooked this dude. Easy.”

Mayweather, whose record of 50 wins and zero losses still stands to this day, believes Alvarez is avoiding a fight with two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez.

"So, if he’s going up to quote, unquote cruiserweight, I mean, if that’s the case, Benavidez is gonna go up and beat that same guy," Mayweather told BoxingScene.

Mayweather’s protégé Gervonta Davis was able to defeat Isaac Cruz on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

‘Money’ took another dig at Canelo leading up to the fight as he banned Davis from using the Mexican's ‘No Boxing No Life’ gloves.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

This is a heated rivalry even to this day, but there has not been any public reaction from Canelo as of writing this article.

News Now - Sport News