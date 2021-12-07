Omos WWE height: How tall is he?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Omos is one of the biggest performers to ever step foot inside of a pro wrestling ring, but how tall is the towering wrestler?

Omos, real name Tolulope "Jordan" Omogbehin, made his debut television debut for WWE as a 'giant ninja,' part of Akira Tozawa's ninja faction during the WWE Thunderdome era.

The giant Superstar would then go on to become a bodyguard, serving as the doorman and bouncer for the WWE Raw Underground concept that was fronted by Shane McMahon.

It wasn't until Omos was put alongside AJ Styles that fans began to see just how massive and dominating a character he could truly be in the company.

Clearly, WWE has huge plans for Omos going forward, with the Nigerian-born performer likely in line for a major singles Championship push at some point in the future.

Read More: WWE Day 1 2022: Date, Location, Card, Tickets, Odds And More

Omos WWE Height

Omos is billed as being 7 ft 3 in (221 cm) tall. Although his true height is likely to be slightly smaller, he is considered to be one of the tallest Superstars of the past decade.

The Nigerian-born Superstar also reportedly has a shoe size of 16, which to put it into context, The Great Khali has a shoe size of 15.

It is likely that the company will be looking to use the massive Superstar as a singles wrestler at some point in the next year. The company originally put Omos with AJ Styles so that he could learn from one of the greatest performers in history and he could look even bigger next to him.

This has drawn comparisons to the successful duo of Shawn Michaels and Diesel from the 90s, with Omos expected to have a similar trajectory to the former WCW great, Kevin Nash.

Enter the Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest WWE News and everything Combat Sports-related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News