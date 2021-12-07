Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is on its way in the near future and we have all the details around some of the new content coming in the battle pass.

Those in the gaming community who play Call of Duty Mobile are thoroughly enjoying season 10, but as always, they are looking towards the next season and hoping it will be just as good, if not better.

A new season brings new content which can include new characters, maps, weapons and more, so you can see why excitement around Season 11 going live is very high.

The battle pass is one of the more exciting things a new season brings, so the fact some of the content in it has already been revealed will excite many.

For those who do not know, a battle pass is something that refreshes each season. Once you have purchased the battle pass, you are able to unlock 100 tiers of content.

It takes a while to grind to level 100, typically a few months, but it is worth it for the content you get given.

In this battle pass, we will see some great new weapon skins, character skins and even some weapons and characters.

We will also be treated to some content from Call of Duty games of the past, and fan favourite characters like Ghost have featured in Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass Content Leaked

This new content coming in the season 11 battle pass has been leaked by Call of Duty Mobile News. Players will be thoroughly excited to hear that these three things will definitely be in the battle pass:

Soap Skin: Cliffhanger

Vagr Modir: Whisper of Winter

PKM Skin: Boru

This is very exciting, and fan favourite character Soap, who featured massively in the Modern Warfare campaigns, is a character used a lot, so a new skin is a great idea from the developers.

Hopefully we are treated to a lot more content similar and if we are then season 11 will go down massively well with the Call of Duty community.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page for more leaked content.

