FIFA 22: Dataminers Reveal Prime Icon Packs Are Coming To FUT

Prime Icon Packs are allegedly going to arrive in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) very soon, dataminers have revealed.

The FIFA community have been getting stuck into the Base and Mid packs that have been available so far in the hugely popular game mode - arguably EA Sports' most valuable asset of the series.

Millions of players across the globe have been getting stuck into the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in order to obtain a hugely valuable Icon card that will fit into their respective squads.

However, not all icons in the game have been made available straight away. At the time of writing, Mid Ronaldo is the priciest card in the game with a market value of 10.6 Million Coins.

However, this is likely to change when the Prime Icon cards are released, and we could be getting them sooner than we might have anticipated.

FIFA 22 Prime Icon Packs

It has been a long time coming - but it looks like Prime Icons are almost here in FIFA 22 with some massive cards available for gamers to get their hands on.

This is according to LEVELLED on Twitter, who managed to locate some game codes that hinted at the possible arrival of Prime Icons "in the near future."

As you can see, the likes of Patrick Vieira, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Carlos and Alessandro del Piero are just a handful of cards that will all be highly rated and hugely valuable.

Not only will these players be available to acquire from Icon Packs soon, but also normal Gold Packs as well, although you would have to be incredibly lucky to do so!

That being said, the exciting times continue to rapidly escalate with plenty to look forward to in the virtual football sim. As well as Prime Icons, Team of the Year (TOTY) is just around the corner as well.

FIFA 22 is available now to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X & S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

