Winning the Champions League just once is the career highlight of most players.

Those who have lifted Europe's premier club competition twice or more are part of an even more select group, and the number of players is reduced further when you only consider those who have won the Champions League with more than one club.

Some big names have prevailed with two different outfits, and we have made an XI out of the very best.

GK: Edwin Van der Sar

Van der Sar's career spanned 20 years, during which he won the Champions League twice. The first came with Ajax in 1995, when the Eredivisie outfit defeated Juventus 1-0 in the final courtesy of a Patrick Kluivert goal. The goalkeeper and the goalscorer were just two of several younger players who shocked football to defeat the Italian giants.

In 2008, Manchester United possessed far more experience – by that point, van der Sar was 37, and Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes were also well into their 30s. It was a tense affair with Chelsea as the game went to penalties, and the Dutch shot-stopper was ultimately the hero, saving Nicolas Anelka's spot-kick to clinch the trophy.

RB: Jose Bosingwa

Bosingwa's name does not immediately come to mind when thinking of those who have made a real impact on European football, but the lack of wide options both defensively and offensively sees him included. Still, any player who wins two Champions League trophies deserves recognition.

The Portugal international was part of Jose Mourinho's Porto side that triumphed against the odds in 2004. Although he did not play in the final, he was a part of the matchday squad, and featured eight times during the Dragons' run. His second winners' medal came in 2012 as Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich on penalties. This time, he played the whole 120 minutes as the Blues prevailed.

CB: Marcel Desailly

Marseille were stripped of their Ligue 1 title, won in 1992/93, after match-fixing allegations came to light. However, they kept their Champions League title, which they won after beating Milan 1-0 in the final thanks to a Basile Boli goal, with Desailly starting at centre-back.

The France international departed for the losing finalists in the summer, and won the Champions League again the following year. This time, there was no controversy – the Italian side were just too good for Barcelona, winning 4-0, and Desailly even managed to get himself on the score sheet.

CB: Ronald Koeman

PSV have won the Champions League/European Cup just once, in 1988, when Koeman was a part of the squad. The final with Benfica ended 0-0 after extra-time, with the Dutch side eventually winning on penalties. Koeman took the first spot-kick, with none of his teammates missing thereafter.

The defender then moved to Barcelona and, as the Blaugrana lifted the trophy in 1992, Koeman was the hero, scoring the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria. That was his only strike in the tournament that year.

CB: Gerard Pique

Pique is primarily known for his time at Barcelona, and it is therefore easy to forget that he made his professional debut at Manchester United. During the 2007/08 season, he made three Champions League appearances, scoring twice, as United beat Chelsea in the final. He was not a part of the matchday squad in Moscow, but still received a winners medal.

He played a far more significant role in all three of Barca's triumphs after switching to the Camp Nou in 2008. He started the 2009, 2011 and 2015 finals, all of which his side won, winning the treble in both of the latter years.

LB: Paulo Ferreira

Much like Bosingwa, Ferreira lacks superstar quality, but he still has a trophy cabinet to be proud of. He was vital to Porto's win in 2004 and moved with Mourinho to Chelsea in the summer after that victory.

By the time the Blues stood on European football's top podium, Ferreira was a bit-part player, making just nine appearances in all competitions during the 2011-12 campaign. Two of those came in the Champions League, enough to earn him a medal. He was an unused substitute for the final against Bayern.

CM: Frank Rijkaard

The only man on this list to have won the Champions League/European Cup both as a player and a manager, Rijkaard was one of three Netherlands stars to make a move to AC Milan in the late 80s along with Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten. They Rossoneri won the European Cup on two consecutive occasions, in 1989 and 1990.

Rijkaard then returned to Ajax, the team of his youth, to see out his career. The 1995 final was his last game, the Dutchman completing the full 90 minutes to end his time in the sport in style.

CM: Toni Kroos

After experiencing defeat in the 2012 final, Bayern righted that wrong the following season, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in an all-German showdown at Wembley. Kroos did not feature in the matchday squad despite playing nine times in the competition as he recovered from an injury sustained in the quarter-finals.

After winning the World Cup in 2014, the midfielder transferred to Real Madrid, winning the trophy on three occasions. That number could have been even higher had Los Merengues gone a couple of steps further in 2015 and 2021 instead of exiting at the semi-final stage.

CM: Clarence Seedorf

Seedorf is in a club all of his own as the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs. First off, he won the 1995 Champions League with Ajax, and followed that up with another win three years later at Real Madrid.

His third triumph was in 2003, as helped AC Milan beat Juventus on penalties in the final at Old Trafford, and he lifted the trophy for the last time in 2007 as Milan defeated Liverpool 2-1, earning revenge for their 2005 loss in Istanbul.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Only 1950s and 60s Real Madrid legend Paco Gento has won more Champions League/European Cups than Ronaldo. The Portuguese's first win, with Manchester United in 2008, was mixed – he scored the opener in a 1-1 draw, but missed his penalty in the subsequent shoot-out.

A move to Real Madrid in 2009 brought further wins in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 – Ronaldo scored in the two of the finals. He is now back at United and, although it may seem unlikely, the former Juventus man will no doubt be looking to win the trophy for a record-equalling sixth time.

ST: Samuel Eto'o

Eto'o is the only man to win the treble in consecutive years with two different clubs. In 2009, he was Barcelona's centre-forward as they beat Manchester United 2-0 in the final. That was his second Champions League trophy at Barcelona after also triumphing in 2006, Eto'o scoring the equaliser as the Spanish side beat Arsenal 2-1.

After moving to Inter Milan in 2009, Eto'o again won all there is to win at club level, helping Mourino to his second Champions League trophy. Inter defeated Barca in the semi-final before beating Bayern 2-0 in the final.

