Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Patch Notes Confirmed

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 is arriving tomorrow and now the patch notes have been confirmed.

This will be the first season in the new World War II game, so there is definitely some added pressure on the developers, and possibly more so due to the success of seasons in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare.

The latest game in the very popular Call of Duty franchise has received a lot of positive feedback, and this bodes well for the release of season 1.

Players always want to see patch notes, but even more so when a new season comes out as a lot of new content comes out so these patch notes will reveal a lot.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Patch Notes

The Patch Notes have finally been revealed, be sure to check them all out down below. These notes have been gathered from the official Sledgehammer Games website.

Performance & Connectivity

Improved stability when connecting to lobbies

Weapons

General

Corrected loadouts using 7 Round Mags so the total ammo count is divisible by 7.

Balancing

M1 Garand

Reduced Recoil.

Type 99

Reduced Aim Flinch.

Reduced ADS Time.

Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used.

3-Line Rifle

Reduced ADS Time.

Kar98

Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used.

Sniper Attachments

Hollow Point

Hollow Points now reduce range.

Top Break

Using lower caliber ammo now reduces range instead of damage

Shotguns

Buck and Slugs

Reduced ADS speed penalty.

Reduced headshot multiplier.

Birdshot

Reduced headshot multiplier.

Killstreaks

Mortar Barrage

Improves visibility by reducing full screen smoke effects. As a result, players need to be closer to the barrage to be affected.

Maps

Shipment

Adjusted spawn logic to prevent spawn traps

Multiplayer Updates

Gameplay

Mounting

Did an overall pass on Mounting. Players reported issues regarding mount height and objects not appearing mountable.

Weapons

Gunsmith

Custom Mods: players can save custom builds.

Adjusted the camera position when selecting specific weapons or attachments. Players reported the weapon preview was cut off for a handful of attachments.

In-Game

Fixed a bug where players would load into a game with an invisible weapon.

Fixed a bug where Combat Shields displayed the wrong skin while stowed.

Progression and Camos

XP

XP rates have been increased for Snipers.

3-Line Rifle

Bloodthirsty Challenges have been changed to Prone Challenges.

Killstreaks

Flamenaut

Added damage direction indicators for players using Flamenaut.

Fire Bombing Run

Fixed issue where players did not see where the fire VFX started, resulting in players taking damage though they were not standing in the flames.

Attack Dogs

Fixed a missing VFX path when the whistling animation plays.

UI

Performance pass on Killstreak decals to reduce flickering.

Field Upgrades

Dead Drop

Fixed a bug where players were continually awarded their top killstreak when using Dead Drop.

Charge time has been doubled.

Goliath

Made it easier to determine if a deployed Goliath is friendly.

Challenges

Fixed an issue with “Grizzled Veteran - Get X Eliminations in Hardcore Mode” not tracking properly.

Progression

Fixed bug preventing some players from unlocking reticles.

Maps

Demyansk

Fixed an exploit where players could exit the map.

Oasis

Fixed exploits where players could exit the map.

Tuscan

Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.

Numa Numa

Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.

Clan

UI/UX

Fixed a bug where player names were blank in “incoming clan requests” if the request was received while in the Clan Request menu.

Menus

Players will see a warning when equipping 2XP tokens while a global 2XP event is running.

Performance & Connectivity

Improved stability when connecting to lobbies.

Campaign Updates

Stalingrad

Fixed bug where the game would crash when Polina picked up an NPC.

Battle of Berlin

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash after cutscene.

Zombies Updates

Progression

Addressed an issue which prevented players from unlocking the Dark Aether Completionist camo.

Pack-a-Punch

Addressed an issue that prevented Pack-a-Punched Shotguns with 10 Round Drums from reloading all 10 rounds in a single reload animation.

Addressed an issue that could incorrectly flag un-upgraded weapons as Pack-a-Punch Level 1.

Gameplay

Closed various exploits including out-of-map exploits.

Stability

Fixed a stability issue related to the Frost Blast Artifact.

Fixed a stability issue related to multi-kills obtained via Equipment.

