Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Patch Notes Confirmed
Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 is arriving tomorrow and now the patch notes have been confirmed.
This will be the first season in the new World War II game, so there is definitely some added pressure on the developers, and possibly more so due to the success of seasons in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare.
The latest game in the very popular Call of Duty franchise has received a lot of positive feedback, and this bodes well for the release of season 1.
Players always want to see patch notes, but even more so when a new season comes out as a lot of new content comes out so these patch notes will reveal a lot.
Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1: Release Date, Patch Notes, Trailer, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need to Know
Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Patch Notes
The Patch Notes have finally been revealed, be sure to check them all out down below. These notes have been gathered from the official Sledgehammer Games website.
Performance & Connectivity
- Improved stability when connecting to lobbies
Weapons
General
- Corrected loadouts using 7 Round Mags so the total ammo count is divisible by 7.
Balancing
M1 Garand
- Reduced Recoil.
Type 99
- Reduced Aim Flinch.
- Reduced ADS Time.
- Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used.
3-Line Rifle
- Reduced ADS Time.
Kar98
- Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used.
Sniper Attachments
Hollow Point
- Hollow Points now reduce range.
Top Break
- Using lower caliber ammo now reduces range instead of damage
Shotguns
- Buck and Slugs
- Reduced ADS speed penalty.
- Reduced headshot multiplier.
Birdshot
- Reduced headshot multiplier.
Killstreaks
Mortar Barrage
- Improves visibility by reducing full screen smoke effects. As a result, players need to be closer to the barrage to be affected.
Maps
Shipment
- Adjusted spawn logic to prevent spawn traps
Multiplayer Updates
Gameplay
Mounting
- Did an overall pass on Mounting. Players reported issues regarding mount height and objects not appearing mountable.
Weapons
Gunsmith
- Custom Mods: players can save custom builds.
- Adjusted the camera position when selecting specific weapons or attachments. Players reported the weapon preview was cut off for a handful of attachments.
In-Game
- Fixed a bug where players would load into a game with an invisible weapon.
- Fixed a bug where Combat Shields displayed the wrong skin while stowed.
Progression and Camos
XP
- XP rates have been increased for Snipers.
3-Line Rifle
- Bloodthirsty Challenges have been changed to Prone Challenges.
Killstreaks
Flamenaut
- Added damage direction indicators for players using Flamenaut.
- Fire Bombing Run
- Fixed issue where players did not see where the fire VFX started, resulting in players taking damage though they were not standing in the flames.
Attack Dogs
- Fixed a missing VFX path when the whistling animation plays.
UI
- Performance pass on Killstreak decals to reduce flickering.
Field Upgrades
Dead Drop
- Fixed a bug where players were continually awarded their top killstreak when using Dead Drop.
Charge time has been doubled.
Goliath
- Made it easier to determine if a deployed Goliath is friendly.
Challenges
- Fixed an issue with “Grizzled Veteran - Get X Eliminations in Hardcore Mode” not tracking properly.
Progression
- Fixed bug preventing some players from unlocking reticles.
Maps
Demyansk
- Fixed an exploit where players could exit the map.
Oasis
- Fixed exploits where players could exit the map.
Tuscan
- Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.
Numa Numa
- Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.
Clan
UI/UX
- Fixed a bug where player names were blank in “incoming clan requests” if the request was received while in the Clan Request menu.
Menus
- Players will see a warning when equipping 2XP tokens while a global 2XP event is running.
Performance & Connectivity
- Improved stability when connecting to lobbies.
Campaign Updates
Stalingrad
- Fixed bug where the game would crash when Polina picked up an NPC.
Battle of Berlin
- Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash after cutscene.
Zombies Updates
Progression
- Addressed an issue which prevented players from unlocking the Dark Aether Completionist camo.
Pack-a-Punch
- Addressed an issue that prevented Pack-a-Punched Shotguns with 10 Round Drums from reloading all 10 rounds in a single reload animation.
- Addressed an issue that could incorrectly flag un-upgraded weapons as Pack-a-Punch Level 1.
- Gameplay
- Closed various exploits including out-of-map exploits.
- Stability
- Fixed a stability issue related to the Frost Blast Artifact.
- Fixed a stability issue related to multi-kills obtained via Equipment.
WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!
You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News