FIFA 22: Calhanoglu Serie A POTM: SBC, How To Complete, Cheapest Solution And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu was given the Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) award for November 2021.

The Turkey international came out on top and has been granted an upgraded card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) with an increase of +4 on his overall rating, in comparison to his standard Gold card.

Calhanoglu scored three times and provided an assist during November, which means he boasts stats of 88 passing, 89 dribbling and 79 shooting which makes him a solid all-rounder in the midfield.

If you want to get the Turkish middle man in your team, he would be an ideal asset to any Serie A side or Turkish hybrid team and will help your team stand out in Squad Battles, Division Rivals and FUT Champions.

Scroll down to find out what you need to do to acquire POTM Calhanoglu.

Read more: FIFA 22 TOTW: Leaks, Predictions, Squads And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 Calhanoglu POTM SBC

You may think that to complete this SBC, you will need to navigate through several squads to get the job done, right? Wrong.

In fact, EA have only tasked players with just the one squad to complete - and here are the requirements:

How To Complete

Inter Players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest Solution

Players are always looking for the cheapest ways to complete SBC to claim those wanted and valuable rewards. Obtaining Calhanoglu will be no different.

According to Futbin, the cheapest squad will cost you 33,950 on PlayStation and 36,000 on Xbox platforms.

Here is a squad that was submitted that matches that value:

Credit (Futbin)

As you can see, it is a complete Rare Gold Serie A side with a few positional adaptations, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic placed at right back to boost the overall team rating.

Nevertheless, this team will be enough to get you over the line and cop yourself with a POTM Calhanoglu.

FIFA Fans! Did you build a squad that was worth even less than the one shown above? Please do not hesitate to get in touch and we will feature you in this article!

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News