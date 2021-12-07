Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus picked up their second consecutive Serie A victory last Sunday evening.

Max Allegri's side defeated relegation-threatened Genoa 2-0 in Turin thanks to goals from Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala.

That victory means Juventus are now up to fifth in the table, although they still trail fourth-place Atalanta by seven points.

Finishing in the Champions League places is going to be a mighty tough task for Allegri and his players, but at least they had a fair bit to celebrate against Genoa.

The Bianconeri were so good at the back during the game that the visitors didn't even manage a single shot on Wojciech Szczęsny's goal.

And as well as keeping a clean sheet in style, Juventus players and fans also got to enjoy one of the finest goals scored anywhere in the world in 2021.

Cuadrado's opener came directly from a corner and the Colombian's effort didn't go in as a result of goalkeeper error either.

He simply struck the ball so sweetly with a ridiculous amount of curl that the Genoa players were utterly helpless in preventing it from rippling the back of the net.

One fan in attendance even managed to capture footage of the goal from the stands and the video posted to social media has unsurprisingly gone viral.

The fan really was sitting in the most perfect spot possible, as you'll see for yourself below...

Video: Fan footage of Cuadrado's 'Olimpico' goal vs Genoa

Can footage from a football match be more aesthetically-pleasing than that? It would take something spectacular, that's for sure.

We applaud both Cuadrado and the fan who captured the video above for creating a true masterpiece.

The Colombian's 'Olimpico' goal against Genoa was his third of the season and he's been one of Juventus' most consistent players in what's been a below-par campaign up until now.

Allegri will be hoping for more magic from Cuadrado against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday, with both the Italian side and Chelsea battling for top spot in the group.

