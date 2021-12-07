Warzone Pacific Season 1: Every Vanguard Weapon Ranked (Tier List)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 Pacific will have a separate playlist specific for just Vanguard weapons and we have ranked these guns to help you when dropping into Caldera.

Many in the gaming community are very excited due to the fact that Caldera is a brand new map, and by the look of the videos, it will be a fantastic new map with a lot of brand new features.

The new map will feature some favourite maps from Vanguard as well as some new Points of Interest, and it is also very interesting to discover that planes will be a mode of transport in the game.

The game will be an abundance of fun, so be sure to give the new battle royale map a go as soon as you can.

Warzone Pacific Season 1 - Ranking Every Vanguard Weapon

Each tier represents the quality of the weapon, and for those wondering, S is the best tier due to the fact that it stands for ‘super’ or ‘superb’.

Here is every Vanguard weapon ranked for Warzone Pacific:

S-Tier

STG44, MP40, PPSH-41, Combat Shotgun, Katana, Kar98k

A-Tier

Type 100, NZ-41, Volk

B-Tier

Riot Shield, Machine Pistol, MG42, Double Barrel, Owen Gun, Bar, Cooper Carbine

C-Tier

Itra Burst, AS44, Automaton, M1928, Gracey Auto, Double Barrel, Bren, Type 11, SVT-40, 3 Line Rifle, Ratt, 1911, M1 Bazooka, Panzercheck

D-Tier

Sawtooth, FS Fighting Knife, MK11 Launcher, Panzerfaust, Top Break, Klauser, Type 99, M1 Garand, DP27, Einhorn Revolving, Sten

As the game continues to thrive, the developers will continue to nerf and buff weapons in the game.

Due to this, this tier list will most likely change season by season, so be sure to keep an eye out for any big updates as we will be changing this tier list accordingly.

With a lot of different places to battle in Caldera, you will need to make sure you have leveled up a variety of different weapons.

As you can see, our S-Tier weapons are from various classes, so be sure to level these guns up as soon as you can.

It is a good idea to have a playlist that is specifically for Vanguard weapons.

Due to the fact that they are WW2 guns, they might be a fair bit weaker than weapons from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Modern Warfare that are allowed in Warzone.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News