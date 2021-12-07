Crystal Palace latest news: Fresh verdict emerges on when Eze will start a match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Eberechi Eze is "close" to getting his first start under Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.

Eze recently made his comeback from a long-term Achilles injury but is yet to start a game this term.

What's the latest news with Eze?

It's been a long road to recovery for the winger, and Vieira is clearly taking a cautious approach with Eze's fitness.

The 23-year-old played twice for the Under-23s more than a month ago but has been handed just two substitute appearances for the first-team.

Eze played the final 31 minutes of Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa earlier this month, but he was unable to help the Eagles salvage anything from the game.

His next and only other outing came late on at Manchester United on Saturday, meaning Eze has played just 36 competitive minutes since suffering the injury in the middle of May.

Palace are back in action against Everton on Sunday where they'll be looking to end their poor recent form, and Bridge thinks that Eze is in the running to get his first start of the campaign.

What did Bridge say about Eze?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "You've got Eze and Olise. Vieira is a little bit reluctant to release them.

"Both were on the bench against Manchester United, but if Eze is on the bench, he must be close [to starting a game]."

Is Eze likely to start?

Following three consecutive Premier League defeats, Vieira could opt to make changes for the visit of the Toffees this weekend.

Wilfried Zaha remains a nailed on starter down the left, with Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard continuing to share the workload through the middle.

Therefore, it leaves just the wide right position for Eze, which has been occupied by Jordan Ayew for the majority of the season.

But the Ghanaian has been far from his best, contributing just one assist despite featuring in all but one Premier League game this term. According to WhoScored, Ayew has been Palace's 11th-best player with an average rating of 6.58, which could lead to Vieira unleashing Eze.

