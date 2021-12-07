Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d'Or trophy last Monday.

The 34-year-old has had another extraordinary year, where he won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona and Copa America with Argentina.

He narrowly beat Robert Lewandowski, who has also had an incredible 2021, to win his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy.

A video has emerged in the aftermath of his triumph showing an amusing exchange between Messi and his son, Thiago.

Thiago, the eldest of Messi's sons at 9 years old, struggled to understand when he saw his father's seven Ballon d'Or trophies lined up on the table at home.

AS have provided a transcript of the conversation between the pair.

Thiago: 'Why do you have seven Ballon d'Ors dad? Don't you have six?

Lionel: 'I have seven now.'

Thiago: 'Did you win it today? In the house there's only six balls. When did you win it?'

Lionel: 'Today'

Thiago: 'Today?! Why?!'

Lionel: 'I don't know!'

Thiago then got even more confused as he thought his father now had eight Ballon d'Or trophies.

We're not entirely sure why Thiago was so confused. Nevertheless, it was an amusing exchange.

Thiago, like his father, is obsessed with football.

The youngster was playing for Barcelona's youth teams and is now playing for PSG.

Speaking in 2020, Messi revealed six footballers that Thiago is a huge fan of - including Cristiano Ronaldo.

"The two older ones are showing more dedication to the ball," he started, per the Sun.

"Thiago talks a lot about Luis [Suarez], with whom we have the best relationship, about [Antoine] Griezmann and Arturo [Vidal] since the first day because of his hair and all that.

"Also about people from outside, [Kylian] Mbappe, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Neymar.

"Yeah, Thiago knows them all, he asks questions and likes it a lot."

