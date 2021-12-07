Celtic transfer news: 'Unknown names' Postecoglou wants tipped for success

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Japanese aces Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda could prove to be shrewd signings by Celtic if the Parkhead club firm up their interest in the duo, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou managed in Japan before taking on the Celtic job in June and could put his contacts to good use when the transfer window reopens next month.

What's the latest news involving Hatate and Maeda?

Celtic are attempting to push through a deal to sign Hatate before the opening of the transfer window at the turn of the year and they are understood to be confident the left-back's current club, Kawasaki Frontale, will not stand in his way.

The 24-year-old's deal with Kawasaki Frontale is set to expire at the end of January and has resulted in the possibility of the Glasgow giants being able to complete a bargain transfer.

According to Yahoo Japan, Celtic are in the "final stages" in their attempts to sign Yokohama F Marinos forward Maeda.

Postecoglou managed Maeda during his time at the helm of the 24-year-old's current J1 League employers and he finished the 2021 campaign as the division's joint-top goalscorer after finding the back of the net 23 times.

It is understood that Postecoglou is keen to seal a reunion with Maeda in January, with the striker admitting to being aware of interest in his services.

Enter Giveaway

What has Pete O'Rourke said about the duo?

The January transfer window will give Postecoglou the chance to bolster his squad as Celtic attempt to close the gap on arch-rivals and defending Scottish Premiership champions Rangers in the title race.

O'Rourke understands that Hatate and Maeda are players who will not have been seen by the vast majority of Celtic fans ahead of them potentially making the move to Glasgow.

GET OUT OF MY CLUB! Man United fan fumes at Scott McTominay on The Football Terrace...

But the journalist believes that should not stop Postecoglou pushing through deals for the duo ahead of the second half of the season.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Hatate and Maeda are probably relatively unknown names to a lot of people in the UK but they are good players."

Why is Postecoglou looking to Japan for potential signings?

Postecoglou has already made it clear that he will look to unearth more hidden gems in the Japanese top flight going forward.

It comes after signing Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe during the summer transfer window, with him proving to be an instant success and already moving into double figures for goals in his new surroundings.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Speaking to Soccer Digest, via the Scottish Sun, former Inter Milan ace Yuto Nagatomo has hailed Maeda as "one of the best in the world".

Along with Hatate and Maeda, Celtic are understood to be interested in Gamba Osaka star Yosuke Ideguchi.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News