Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 5: What Is The Release Date?

Rainbow Six Siege (RSS) Year 6 Season 5 is expected to arrive after the New Year and gamers around the world are already talking about what could be to come in the series.

While details are still limited on the next segment of this hugely exciting first-person shooter, the RSS community are already getting stuck into Season 4 - taking advantage of the huge array of new content that Ubisoft has provided.

From Thorn, the new operator, to a wide selection of new Battle Pass rewards and Skins, there is something there for everyone. Whether you are a casual or hardcore fan of RSS.

That being said, heads are already starting to turn regarding Season 5 and when it might be arriving on the scene.

While information is still limited, there is no harm in looking ahead to what we can expect in Year 6 Season 5.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 5 Release Date

At the time of writing, no precise release date has been confirmed by Ubisoft so far. However, what we do know is that the developers tend to release new seasons into Rainbow Six Siege every three months so far.

Season 4 was unleashed into the gaming community at the end of November. Based on this logic, we expect Year 6 Season 5 to arrive by the end of February 2022.

Of course, this is just speculation and there is no certain way of knowing at this time, other than if an official announcement comes from Ubisoft.

With this in mind, we will update this article with all of the latest news, leaks and confirmations on this topic in due course. So stick with us and keep your eyes peeled for any launch date updates!

