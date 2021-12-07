Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Terry had a remarkable spell at Chelsea.

The English defender joined the club in 1995 at the age of 14.

He made his professional debut for the club in 1998 and he went on to become one of the club's greatest ever players.

Terry featured 717 times for the club in the 19 years after his debut.

He scored 67 times in a blue shirt and helped them win 17 trophies, including five Premier League titles and two Champions League's.

Chelsea were one of the best clubs in the world for the majority of Terry's stint at the club.

Thus, Terry played with so many world-class players in a blue shirt. But who makes it into his all-time best Chelsea teammates XI?

Terry was asked that very question in an interview with Jamie Carragher back in 2017.

Terry started, per the Daily Mail: "I’ve never done this before! I’m going to play 4-3-3.

So we’ll say, [Petr] Cech, [Branislav] Ivanovic, [Ricardo] Carvalho, Ashley [Cole].I’m putting myself in!

"Now this is where it gets hard… [Frank] Lampard… Didier [Drogba]… [Arjen] Robben, [Damien] Duff was good, wasn’t he? But it’s got to be [Eden] Hazard in that position.

"Then [Claude[ Makelele, plus [Gianfranco] Zola. It’s got to be him, hasn’t it?"

Terry was happy with his side but conceded they may not be too handy from set-pieces.

"We’d be s*** at corners but we’d be all right otherwise!"

What a team that is. It's very solid in defence and the amount of talent in attack is frightening.

Among the players that didn't quite make it into Terry's best teammates XI include Cesar Azpilicueta, Michael Essien, Joe Cole, Cesc Fabregas, Michael Ballack, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Diego Costa.

