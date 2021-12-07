Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain started like a train versus Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.

The French side have flattered to deceive for much of the 2021/22 season so far, but they were simply too hot to handle at the beginning of their latest Champions League match.

Kylian Mbappe put PSG 1-0 up with less than two minutes on the clock and the French superstar then grabbed his second shortly after.

It was a wonderful goal as well.

In the seventh minute, Angel Di Maria found Mbappe with a brilliant chipped ball into the box and the striker finished emphatically past Simon Mignolet on the volley.

Check out the goal here...

Video: Mbappe's second goal vs Club Brugge

Now that's what football fans expected to see from Mauricio Pochettino's PSG on a regular basis this season!

Mbappe (22 years, 352 days) is now officially the youngest player in history to score 30 Champions League goals, snatching the record from teammate Lionel Messi (23 years, 131 days).

He's also found the back of the net more times in Europe's top-tier competition than Luis Suarez, Wayne Rooney and Samuel Eto'o.

Not bad, Kylian.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Going into the match against Brugge, Mbappe had already put up some seriously impressive numbers for PSG in 2021/22.

In 21 appearances across all competitions, the lightning-quick forward scored nine goals and assisted a further 13, which is more than a contribution per game.

The sky really is the limit for the future Ballon d'Or winner.

Quiz: The ultimate 2021/22 Champions League quiz - a question on each club

1 of 32 In 2011, Man City played which club in their first ever CL game? Napoli Villarreal Bayern Munich Wolfsburg

News Now - Sport News