Everton latest news: 'Brilliant' star who had 'point to prove' hailed after Arsenal win

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton winger Demarai Gray has turned out to be a "brilliant signing" and is giving opponents plenty to fear, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Gray made the move to Goodison Park during the summer transfer window, with the Toffees only needing to part with £1.7million to secure his services from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

What's the latest news involving Gray?

Gray headed to Merseyside for a snip of his £13.5million Transfermarkt valuation and has gone on to become a key player for Rafa Benitez, who made the wide-man one of his first signings after being appointed as the club's new manager in June.

The 25-year-old has only failed to start one of Everton's first 15 Premier League fixtures of the season, with him coming on against Brentford instead, and has already notched five goals in his new surroundings.

Gray's latest goal came in the dying moments of the 2-1 win over Arsenal last night, which led to him describing it as "the best moment" of his Everton career so far.

The long range strike allowed the Toffees to end an eight-match winless run which had led to Benitez's side falling dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Enter Giveaway

Gray's move was even earmarked as the potential bargain buy of the summer transfer window by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker back in September.

What has Paul Brown said about Gray?

Brown believes Gray's pace and trickery has given Everton an extra dimension whenever they are going forward.

The journalist also feels Benitez deserves credit for bringing the best out of the winger.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Overall, he has been a brilliant signing for Everton considering he didn't cost very much money.

Everton 2-1 Arsenal! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"He's clearly got a point to prove. His pace and trickery have added something to the side they didn't really have.

"Rafa's found a way of putting him in the right positions where he can hurt teams."

How did Everton get Gray on the cheap?

Gray had only spent six months on the books of Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, having made the £2million switch from Leicester City, before heading to Goodison Park.

1 of 10 What is the capacity of Goodison Park? 35,221 37,221 39,221 41,221

However, he failed to produce the goods in Germany as Gray only found the back of the net once - during a debut win over Stuttgart - in 12 appearances.

Gray, who is on a deal worth £42,000-per-week, admitted he was pleased to return to home soil and also the fact that Benitez's presence was a key reason for moving to Everton.

Despite his lack of form overseas, Gray was not a risky signing as he was a member of the Leicester City squad which won the 2016 Premier League title.

News Now - Sport News