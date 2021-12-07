Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Is there a better footballer in the world at scoring from outside the box than Lionel Messi?

No, no there is not. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has well and truly mastered the art down the years and he added to his collection of sumptuous long-range strikes against Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.

Towards the end of the second half, Messi collected a brilliant pass from Kylian Mbappe near the halfway line and then proceeded to charge towards Simon Mignolet's goal.

There was no stopping the marauding Argentine and just before he entered the box, the 34-year-old let rip with his trusty left peg.

And guess what? The net bulged, as it nearly always does when Messi takes aim from distance, taking the little genius to 757 goals for club and country - the same number as Pele managed in his illustrious playing career.

Check out the marvellous strike that put PSG 3-0 ahead against Brugge in the Champions League here...

Video: Messi's stunner vs Brugge

What. A. Goal.

It really was vintage Messi at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday and fans will be hoping that there is a lot more of that to come in 2021/22.

The Argentine's strike against Brugge was his third from outside the box for PSG, which is pretty impressive given that he's not been at his brilliant best on a consistent basis out in France as of yet.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Messi found the back of the net from distance against both Manchester City and Nantes, the former of those strikes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's first for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

News Now - Sport News