Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh verdict emerges on £31.5m ace eyeing Villa Park exit

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks Douglas Luiz will want to remain at Aston Villa and learn from Steven Gerrard despite talk about the player wanting to leave the club.

The 23-year-old, who joined Villa from Manchester City back in 2019, is currently being linked with a move to AS Roma.

What is the latest news involving Douglas Luiz?

According to Italian outlet Il Romanista, Luiz wants to quit Villa and has refused to sign a new contract at Villa Park.

The same report also claims that Roma are interested in the Brazilian, with Jose Mourinho looking to sign a new midfielder.

Luiz was a regular under Dean Smith before he was sacked as Villa manager, starting eight consecutive games for him in the Premier League this season.

He also appears to be in Gerrard's plans, with the new Villa boss handing him starts in recent games against Leicester City and Manchester City.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Douglas Luiz's future?

While talk about Luiz wanting to leave Villa has emerged, Hatfield himself does not think the £31.5m-rated Brazil international is desperate for a move.

Rather, the Express & Star journalist believes he will be keen to learn from Gerrard, who was obviously a great midfielder during his own playing days.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hatfield said: "I'm sure Luiz will want to learn off Gerrard, someone who's played in the position that he's obviously playing in, and Luiz is someone who does like to progress the ball a little bit more so slightly different to [Marvelous] Nakamba in that respect. So I'm sure he'll have an opportunity to impress under Gerrard."

Will Aston Villa sell Douglas Luiz?

As already mentioned, Gerrard has been playing Luiz, while there has not been any talk coming out of England that suggests the former Manchester City man is desperate for a move.

Luiz's contract is up in 2023, so you probably cannot rule anything out until that is addressed, but surely he will want to see how the Gerrard era unfolds - and the early signs have been good.

Under the Liverpool legend, Villa have picked up wins against Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and only narrowly lost to Manchester City after falling to a 2-1 defeat, so the club look to be on the up again.

If Luiz does remain at Villa Park, he will continue to compete against the likes of Nakamba and Jacob Ramsey for a starting spot in Gerrard's XI.

