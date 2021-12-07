Newcastle transfer news: Howe tipped to bring forgotten PL star to St James' Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Phil Jones could become a target for Newcastle United in January should Manchester United decide to loan him out, believes journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Jones is yet to make an appearance for Manchester United this season and has not played since an FA Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers in 2020, while Newcastle are likely to explore the transfer market given where they currently are in the table.

Will Phil Jones be available in January?

If Jones, who joined Manchester United from Blackburn Rovers for £17m, wants to leave for another club like Newcastle next month, it is hard to imagine the Red Devils standing in his way.

The 29-year-old has missed a lot of games because of injury and, when he is fit, is well down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Manager Ralf Rangnick has captain Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly at his disposal, so it is hard to imagine Jones getting too many games in the second half of the campaign and going forward.

Furthermore, from his perspective, a move to Newcastle or another Premier League outfit would probably be in his best interest.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Phil Jones to Newcastle?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about who Newcastle could target next month, O'Rourke mentioned Jones, believing that his opportunities at Old Trafford will be limited under Rangnick.

The journalist told GMS: "Also Phil Jones at Man United [could be a Newcastle target], working his way back to fitness now but is unlikely to get too many opportunities at Old Trafford so they may decide to loan him out to work on his match fitness."

Who else could Newcastle target?

When it comes to that central defensive position, it looks like Newcastle also have Burnley's James Tarkowski on their radar.

Back in October, The Telegraph reported that the 29-year-old could become one of the new ownership's first signings following their takeover of the club.

Tarkowski has made over 170 Premier League appearances and Jones has made 200, so both players would be bring plenty of experience over to St James' Park. It would be a big boost for Newcastle in their battle to beat the drop.

Out of the two, though, the former looks the better bet given the latter's injury record. That being said, given the predicament the Magpies currently find themselves in, it would hardly be a surprise if Eddie Howe decided to recruit two new central defenders in the January transfer window.

As for other positions, Jones' Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has also been linked with a move to Howe's side.

