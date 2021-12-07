Tottenham transfer news: 'Doubts' over Conte target as financial 'problem' emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Antonio Rudiger's hefty wage demands could end Tottenham Hotspur's dreams of acquiring the Chelsea central defender, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Rudiger looks set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season as his £100,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer and Chelsea have failed to reach an agreement with the German over fresh terms.

What's the latest news involving Rudiger?

According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio via German media outlet Wettfreunde, Spurs are one of four clubs Rudiger is holding talks with.

Antonio Conte, who was appointed as the north Londoners' new head coach last month, is looking to raid his former club having worked with Rudiger during his time at the Chelsea helm.

Rudiger made 45 appearances during Conte's tenure, with the Italian forking out an initial fee of £29million to sign the centre-half from Roma.

It is not the first time the 6 ft 3 Rudiger has been linked with a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he revealed that he held talks with then-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho last year.

Chelsea are desperate for Rudiger to commit his long-term future to the club but their hopes suffered a heavy blow when the 49-cap Germany international stalled over the offer of a contract worth £140,000-per-week in September and is understood to be assessing his options.

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel is pushing Chelsea to resolve the situation by meeting Rudiger's demands.

What has Paul Brown said about Rudiger?

Brown has doubts over whether Rudiger will end up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite their interest.

The journalist feels Rudiger's pay package could prove to be a stumbling block for Conte and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Brown is unsure as to whether the north Londoners should even make an offer for the central defender.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The problem with Rudiger is that he is demanding a lot of money in salary.

"Whether it would be worth Spurs making an offer that big for a player like him, I have my doubts really."

What other clubs are interested in Rudiger?

Rudiger will have the opportunity to enter negotiations with overseas clubs when he enters the final six months of his Chelsea deal at the turn of the year and, according to Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid hold an interest.

Reports suggest Champions League giants Juventus and Bayern Munich are willing to make the German one of the highest paid defenders in history by tabling a contract worth £400,000-per-week.

Meanwhile, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, former Chelsea and Spurs boss Mourinho is looking to seal Rudiger's return to Roma.

