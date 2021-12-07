Irons transfer news: 27-goal beast 'is on West Ham's list' of strikers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke is confident that FC Basel's Arthur Cabral is on West Ham's shortlist of strikers.

Manager David Moyes could look to sign a new forward next month, with Michail Antonio currently his only natural option, and Cabral has been linked with a move to the London Stadium.

What is the latest news involving Arthur Cabral?

According to a report from Goal, West Ham are interested in signing Cabral as they look to bolster their options up front.

The report states that the Hammers have already made contact with the player but face competition from Barcelona, who have also spoken to the 23-year-old. Newcastle are thought to be keen, too, with Basel ready to sell for €15m (£12.7m).

Cabral is having a stunning season in Switzerland, already scoring an incredible 27 goals in all competitions for Patrick Rahmen's side.

Whether he can translate that to England remains to be seen. But with West Ham needing another striker and the Brazilian potentially costing only £12.7m, he looks well worth a punt.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Arthur Cabral to West Ham?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham have been drawing up a shortlist of forwards for a while now and it could include Cabral.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: "I'm sure he's on West Ham's list of strikers because West Ham have been building up this list of strikers since last summer. They sold [Sebastien] Haller to Ajax and haven't really replaced him yet."

Can West Ham win the race for Arthur Cabral?

With the Hammers fighting for Champions League football and Newcastle battling to stay in the Premier League, the London Stadium looks like a more attractive destination than St James' Park right now.

The problem they may have, though, is not being able to guarantee Cabral starts. Given the amount of competitions the club are in, there should be some opportunities for him. However, when fit, you would expect Antonio to be leading the line.

While he has gone off the boil a bit of late, he has excelled overall in that No.9 position for West Ham, scoring five goals in his first five league appearances this season.

There is also, of course, Barcelona's interest, so signing Cabral may come with its challenges. West Ham supporters, though, will surely be glad to at least see the east London club trying to strengthen and cement their spot in the top four.

