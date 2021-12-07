Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday marked the dawning of a new era at Old Trafford as new interim boss Ralf Rangnick took charge of the Red Devils for the first time.

The 63-year-old German, who will be in charge at the club until he moves into a boardroom role in the summer, made a number of noticeable changes to the United set-up for his opening game in the dugout.

Chief among these was a clear commitment to attacking full-backs. Diogo Dalot was preferred to Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right side in Rangnick's starting line-up, while Alex Telles continued on the left, where he has already been deputising for an injured Luke Shaw.

Speaking on his Vibe With Five YouTube channel, former United star Rio Ferdinand admitted that he fears for the long-term prospects of both men under Rangnick's watch.

Wan-Bissaka, in particular, has often been criticised for his lack of a final product going forward, something that Ferdinand feels will not mesh well with the new boss' preferred style of play.

"I've got to be honest, Wan-Bissaka has got a hell of a job getting back in this team. The same for Luke Shaw.

"They’ve both got one hell of a job. One thing this manager likes is full-backs who can actually play and get on the ball.

"As well as doing the other stuff like pressing, he wants output with the ball. That's the weakest part of Wan-Bissaka's game, there's going to be a big fight for him to get back into this team."

The new boss himself confirmed he was "impressed" with the defensive balance of his side against Palace in his post-match interview with BBC Sport.

"The way we defended, we had control of the whole game, the clean sheet was the most important part," said Rangnick.

"These are the things we must improve. We need to keep clean sheets. With just one training session, I was really impressed. We did much better than expected."

Given how happy the new man in charge was with his side at the weekend, Ferdinand's analysis isn't at all unreasonable.

Less than six months ago, Shaw was the toast of his country for his performances in an England shirt at Euro 2020. He could now feasibly end the year warming the United bench if Rio's fears turn out to be correct.

