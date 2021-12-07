Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nicolo Barella was given a straight red card during Inter Milan's Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The Spaniards took the lead in the 17th minute after a wonderful goal from Toni Kroos.

The score was still 1-0 to Los Blancos when Inter were reduced to 10-men.

Barella was sent into the advertising hoardings after a tussle with Eder Militao.

The Italian midfielder rolled towards the Brazilian and then punched him in the leg.

He was shown his marching orders, much to both his and his teammate's dismay.

That is just brainless from Barella. He really can have no complaints.

He will now miss the first game of Inter's Champions League last-16 first leg.

Real would go on to win 2-0 as they made their numerical advantage count.

Marco Asensio scored 15 minutes after Barella had been sent off as Real confirmed themselves as Group D winners.

Inter will now go into the last-16 knowing a very tough tie awaits them. Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are among the teams that they could draw.

