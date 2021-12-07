Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool made it six wins from six in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday evening, becoming the first English team to achieve that feat in the competition's history.

Jurgen Klopp named a much-changed side for the visit to AC Milan, but the high-flying Reds still came away with a 2-1 victory.

The Italian outfit took the lead through defender Fikayo Tomori, before Mohamed Salah levelled the scores at 1-1 with his 20th goal of the season.

Milan were lacklustre all over the pitch throughout most of the match, despite their place in the Champions League being on the line, and they were duly punished in the 55th minute.

The Liverpool legend that is Divock Origi netted the game's decisive goal, the Belgian striker nodding the ball home after some woeful defending from Milan.

All in all, it was yet another great Champions League night for Klopp and his merry men, with a number of fringe players turning in stellar performances.

Perhaps the best of the lot came from Nat Phillips, who was solid as a rock at the back next to summer signing Ibrahima Konate.

And towards the end of his first start of the 2021/22 season, the 24-year-old even managed to send the great Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie for a pair of hotdogs.

To make it even better, Phillips produced the goods inside his own penalty area.

The Liverpool centre-back showed unreal composure to produce the most perfect Cruyff turn under pressure to leave Zlatan and Kessie chasing shadows - the latter falling to the turf after being completely deceived.

Check out Phillips turning into prime Paolo Maldini and making San Siro his playground here...

Video: Phillips vs Zlatan & Kessie

Stop that, Nat!

Who knew Phillips had that in his locker, eh? Whatever happens in the rest of his career, the defender can now always brag about the time he mugged off Zlatan and Kessie during a Champions League masterclass at San Siro.

Not many players can say that and the Liverpool man's performance on Tuesday may see him play a bit more often for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

