Lionel Messi is absolutely smashing it in this season's Champions League.

Goals have been very hard to come by for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar in Ligue 1, but he's been on fire in Europe so far.

Messi netted his second brace in the 2021/22 competition on Tuesday evening during a 4-1 victory over Club Brugge at the Parc des Princes, taking him to five goals overall.

The Argentine's first of the night was an absolute scorcher as well.

Kylian Mbappe found his teammate in space near the halfway line after a mesmerising dribble and then Messi did the rest.

The little magician dribbled to the edge of the box and then unleashed a fabulous curling effort from his left peg that flew past Simon Mignolet in the Brugge goal and made it 3-0 to PSG.

It really was vintage Messi and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner then struck from from the penalty spot late in the second half, moving him to 758 career goals overall - one more than the legendary Pele.

Not bad, Leo.

It certainly wasn't all about goals with regards to Messi on Tuesday either. He looked backed to somewhere close to his game-dominating best against Brugge, something we haven't really seen in 2021/22.

So, sit back, relax and enjoy the great man's highlights from what will no doubt be the first of many masterclasses from him in a PSG shirt.

Video: Messi's individual highlights vs Club Brugge

That's almost the version of Messi we saw lighting up La Liga at Barcelona in the first half of 2021, isn't it?

He was a constant threat throughout pretty much the entirety of the match and Brugge just couldn't live with his passing and dribbling skills

The onus will now be on Messi to maintain that level of form for the foreseeable future.

PSG's next game pits them against high-flying AS Monaco in league action, which will be the perfect setting for Messi to transfer his Champions League form over to Ligue 1.

