Norwich transfer news: Fresh Sky Sports claim emerges on Dean Smith's January plans

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith will be looking for financial backing when the transfer window reopens next month, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

January will prove to be Smith's first opportunity to bolster his squad since taking over the managerial reins at Carrow Road.

What's the latest news involving Norwich?

Smith moved into the Norwich hot seat last month, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Daniel Farke after the German's sacking.

His unveiling came after Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber had spearheaded the Norfolk club's search for a new boss and drawn up an initial three-man shortlist which included Frank Lampard and Southampton chief Ralph Hasenhuttl as well as Smith.

Smith revealed the potential of Norwich's squad played a key role in him agreeing to return to the dugout just a matter of days after being dismissed by Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The 50-year-old made a promising start to his Carrow Road reign by leading the Canaries, who sealed their second Championship title in three seasons to return to the top flight, on a three-match undefeated run which included a win over Southampton in his first game at the helm.

However, the upturn in form came to a halt when Smith's charges were put to the sword by Tottenham Hotspur, suffering a 3-0 defeat in north London.

What has Michael Bridge said about Smith?

Bridge is certain that Smith will be seeking money to spend when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year.

Despite guiding Norwich to improved results after Norwich had previously tasted a top flight victory just once this term, they remain in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Bridge feels Smith will have his eye on bolstering his options before the window slams shut at the end of January.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "You would imagine Dean Smith will want money to spend at Norwich."

Who have Norwich been linked with?

It has been reported that Smith is plotting a reunion with midfielder Conor Hourihane when the window reopens.

Hourihane featured 74 times under Smith during their time together at Aston Villa, scoring on 15 occasions and adding a further 14 assists in the process.

The 30-year-old is currently on loan with Championship side Sheffield United from the Midlands club, with him breaking into the starting line-up in recent weeks.

Smith is also understood to be interested in Aston Villa frontman Keinan Davis and it is believed Norwich could sign the 23-year-old for as little as £2million.

