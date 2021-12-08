Tottenham transfer news: 'Sources' say £19.8m ace could leave Spurs in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge is unsure whether Steven Bergwijn could leave Tottenham in January.

The winger, valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, has hardly featured under Antonio Conte and has been linked with a move to Eredivisie leaders Ajax following his lack of opportunities.

What's the latest news with Bergwijn?

It's been a strange season for the Netherlands international, who initially started the campaign in the team, but since suffering an ankle injury in early September, has hardly had a look-in.

In the last 12 Premier League games, the ex-PSV attacker has played a combined total of just 50 minutes and hasn't impressed when given chances in the Carabao Cup or Conference League.

It's been more than six weeks since Bergwijn played from the start, and he only got his first minutes under Conte against Brentford last Thursday.

Therefore, reports in Holland believe that Ajax are plotting a January move for the Amsterdam-born wide man, who's scored just four goals in 62 Tottenham appearances since making the £27m move in January 2020.

Despite his poor goalscoring record, Conte surprisingly said that Bergwijn could be Harry Kane's understudy, with the wide areas currently occupied by Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura, who've both impressed under the Italian and scored in the victory over Norwich.

Bridge, however, suggested that a January exit could possibly be on the cards.

What did Bridge say about Bergwijn?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I know he's maybe going to Ajax in January, I don't know, has someone said something? Very good sources in Holland are saying that Ajax will look to get him in January or does Conte genuinely see something in him?"

Does Bergwijn have a future at Tottenham?

There are a group of players at Tottenham that don't appear to have much of a future at the club.

They contribute next to nothing in the Premier League and when they get a rare chance to shine in Europe, they don't. Unfortunately for Bergwijn, he falls into that category, along with the likes of Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli.

Having come off the bench against Brentford and Norwich, he now appears to be back-up to Son or Lucas, but it wouldn't be a great surprise to see Spurs cash-in on him in January.

