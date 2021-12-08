West Ham transfer news: Moyes could 'look to Championship' after massive injury blow

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown thinks West Ham could turn to the Championship to sign a new central defender after Kurt Zouma's injury blow.

Zouma was taken off in the impressive 3-2 win against his former club Chelsea, and the east London outfit have since confirmed that the Frenchman has sustained a hamstring tendon injury. According to The Guardian, it could keep him out for up to 12 weeks.

How are West Ham coping at the back?

Even before Zouma's injury, things were not looking great for West Ham in defence.

In another big game this season, the 3-2 victory versus Liverpool, the Hammers lost Angelo Ogbonna after he sustained an ACL injury that is almost certain to rule him out for the rest of the season.

With Zouma and Ogbonna both sidelined, it means Craig Dawson and Issa Diop are now the only two senior centre-backs David Moyes has available.

It is a position Declan Rice can play but, with him thriving in midfield, Moyes will not want to move his vice-captain.

No player currently has a higher average match rating on WhoScored than Rice, showing just how well he has done in the middle of the park this season.

Elsewhere, full-back Ben Johnson is also set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring strain, so West Ham's defence certainly is starting to look depleted.

What has Paul Brown said about West Ham's current situation?

Brown thinks West Ham could turn to the transfer market to ease their defensive crisis, with a Championship raid possibly on the cards.

The Daily Star journalist would also not be surprised to see the Premier League outfit look around Europe for an experienced defender who would not cost too much money.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It might be that they look to the Championship for an up-and-comer or someone in Europe who's played a lot of games and is quite experienced but wouldn't cost a lot."

Should West Ham turn to the Championship to solve their defensive crisis?

West Ham have had success shopping in the Championship before, especially of late.

They signed Jarrod Bowen, who was instrumental in downing Chelsea with his excellent strike, from Hull City last January, while Said Benrahma is now performing.

The Algerian has been devastating in the Europa League this term, scoring in games against Rapid Vienna and Genk to help West Ham qualify for the knockout round.

Furthermore, exploring the Championship for signings does not sound like a bad idea as the Hammers look ease their defensive crisis.

