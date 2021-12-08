Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'will be after' £27m PL star who 'needs move'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United will target Tottenham Hotspur outcast Dele Alli when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Next month will present Eddie Howe with the first opportunity to bolster his squad since being unveiled as the Magpies' new head coach.

What's the latest news involving Alli?

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Newcastle are plotting a move for Alli following an injection of cash at St James' Park.

The Magpies became the world's richest football club thanks to their £305million takeover being completed in October.

Alli's opportunities have continued to be limited since Antonio Conte's appointment as Spurs' head coach last month, with the attacking-minded midfielder only being afforded 56 minutes on the pitch over the course of two outings.

According to The Athletic, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is now willing to offload the 37-cap England international.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair has claimed that Alli needs to move onto pastures new in order to kick-start his career.

Enter Giveaway

What has Michael Bridge said about Alli?

Bridge is certain that Alli, who is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt, will be among Newcastle's transfer targets in January.

However, the Sky Sports reporter feels there could be a stumbling block in the Magpies' plans as he is unsure as to whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be willing to do business with the Tyneside club's new owners.

It comes after it was claimed that Premier League sides could refuse to sell or loan players to Newcastle following their change in ownership.

Everton 2-1 Arsenal! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Bridge still believes Howe will be keen to strike a deal with Spurs as he looks to improve his Magpies squad.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Newcastle, I'm sure, will be after him. I don't know whether Daniel Levy will be too keen to deal with Newcastle, but that's another story. We don't know."

Why are Newcastle interested in Alli?

Newcastle currently find themselves in the Premier League's relegation zone and, having become the wealthiest football club around the globe, it would be an embarrassment if the Tynesiders were to drop into the Championship.

They had to wait until Saturday for their first win of the season, with a goal from Callum Wilson being enough to overcome fellow strugglers Burnley.

1 of 15 Which club did Newcastle sign Callum Wilson from? Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth Ipswich Town Coventry City

Although Alli's lack of form has seen him fall away from England contention and also resulted in him being on the periphery at Spurs, he has bags of top flight experience thanks to appearing in the competition 179 times.

The 25-year-old has scored 51 goals over the course of those outings and, close to four years ago, he was described by then-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as the world's best player at his age.

Former interim manager Ryan Mason also previously showered Alli with praise, saying he was "an excellent No.10" following a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News