Liverpool have breezed through the Champions League ‘Group of Death’ with ease.

Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan have all been beaten twice by Jurgen Klopp’s side, who become the first English side to win all six group stage matches.

Emphatic.

In fact, it was so comfortable that Klopp was able to ring the changes for the final two games with the top spot already secured.

And yet they still pulled off wins at home to Porto (2-0) and Tuesday night’s victory over AC Milan at the San Siro (2-1).

One player who played 90 minutes in both of those matches is 19-year-old Tyler Morton. And it’s fair to say he’s made quite the impression.

He was decent in the victory against Porto but his display against Milan was nothing short of remarkable.

To play in one of the most iconic stadiums in world football at the age of 19 and dictate the match as he did against the Serie A leaders is sensational.

If you were unfortunate enough to miss Liverpool’s No.80 pulling the strings against Milan, check out his individual highlights below:

VIDEO: Tyler Morton's highlights for Liverpool vs Milan

Is that Andrea Pirlo?

After the match, his manager was full of praise.

“I don’t want to make his life more complicated than it is already, when playing at such a young age for a club like Liverpool, with a performance like this,” Klopp insisted.

“I think we should all calm down, but it was really good tonight! It was a big pleasure to watch the boy playing.

“The football knowledge, the football brain he showed tonight was absolutely exceptional.

“If you are technically on that level – and he obviously is – and you then have such good orientation, then sometimes we have enough time to do good stuff.

“That is what he did tonight. On top of that, he defended incredibly well, together with the other boys."

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher was proud to show off his text message exchanges with Morton’s dad last night.

“I thought Tyler Morton was outstanding in midfield. He was fantastic,” Carragher added.

“A teenage player playing for Liverpool - one of the biggest clubs in European football - at your hometown club in the San Siro. I’ve only played there once when I was in my late 20s for me it was like ‘This is amazing. This is unbelievable’. He’s only 19 and to play in a game where they’ve won, putting in the performance he did, I’m delighted for him.”

What a prospect Liverpool have on their hands.

