Pepe turns 39 years old in February but he remains one of the most terrifying footballers on the planet.

The dictionary definition of a loose cannon, Pepe has been involved in more altercations on a football pitch than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored goals between them.

Okay, so perhaps that’s a *slight* exaggeration, but we’re probably not far off. Whenever Pepe is playing, there’s always a good chance that we’re about to witness some elite-level s**thousery.

The veteran Portuguese defender was presumably in his element when it all kicked off during the second half of Tuesday’s Champions League clash between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Estádio Do Dragão.

Within a matter of minutes, Angel Correa, Otávio Monteiro and Pepe were all shown yellow cards by referee Clement Turpin, while Yannick Carrasco was sent off. Wendell and Agustin Marchesin were also sent for an early bath shortly afterwards.

A melee ensued between the players and coaching staff and Pepe - surprise, surprise - was at the heart of the action.

After Otávio was booked, Pepe was seen screaming into the face of Atletico defender Mario Hermoso.

The red mist had descended once again and he was left in disbelief when he was shown a yellow card.

Watch the footage here:

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from social media:

Pepe is still a top defender at the age of 38

Even at 38, Pepe continues to impress at the highest level.

Last season, for example, the former Real Madrid star was hailed following a magnificent individual display for Porto against Juventus in the Champions League knockout stages.

"If I'm coaching at a football club now I'd get all these clips and give them to every young centre-half at the club," Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said of the centre-back’s warrior-like display.

It’s safe to say there will never be another player quite like Pepe again once he hangs up his boots.

