Liverpool may have made eight changes for the visit to AC Milan but they still came away with another three points in the Champions League.

Their 2-1 victory meant they became the first English side to win all six group stage matches as they swatted Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid aside.

Job done.

Such was Liverpool’s dominance in Group B, Jurgen Klopp had the ability to make several changes for the final two group stages.

Despite that, they beat Porto at Anfield 2-0 in their penultimate fixture.

But it was always going to be a tough task for an understrength Liverpool side to continue their 100% record at Serie A leaders, AC Milan.

But they did just that with a 2-1 victory in Italy.

It’s hard to say what the highlight of the match was from a Liverpool perspective.

Mohamed Salah scoring his 20th goal of the season? Divock Origi with another winner? Tyler Morton’s performance? Ibrahima Konate pocketing Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

Well, actually, Klopp thinks it was Nat Phillips’ skill inside his own box against Zlatan and Franck Kessie.

“Situation of the game man,” Klopp laughed. “He played an outstanding game. It’s really ridiculous.”

It really was a brilliant moment.

So much so that it led to a rather brilliant reaction from his centre-back partner, Konate.

Konate, who was brilliant on Tuesday, outstretched both of his hands in celebration as if he couldn’t quite believe what he’d just seen from Phillips.

It was a reaction that many Liverpool fans noticed - and thoroughly enjoyed:

VIDEO: Konate's reaction to Phillips' skill

Konate, 22, was signed by Liverpool for £36 million in the summer but has found it difficult to play regularly with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to compete with.

Recently, he spoke of his desire to work hard in order to get opportunities at Anfield.

“For sure it is not easy because every player wants to play, you know?" Konate told Liverpool FC’s official magazine.

"But I know I am young and I need to work to play.

"I was in Germany and now I am in the Premier League in Liverpool, one of the best teams in the world.

“It is not easy to come and play automatically at Liverpool. I know Jurgen, I know what he does and of course I need to work.

“I hope with time this [being selected] will be automatic. I will work for this.”

A few more performances like Tuesday night as he’ll be starting in no time.

