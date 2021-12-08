FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT): Release Date, Leaks, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Future Stars promo in Ultimate Team (FUT) is expected to make a return in FIFA 22 and we have all the information you need to know right here.

EA recognised some of the young stars currently in the world of football by providing them with special upgraded cards with boosted stats, some of which can be worth a significant amount on the transfer market.

The campaign will provide at least two teams of 11 players, along with objective cards and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for gamers to complete.

While it is still early days, there is no harm in looking forward to what we might be able to expect from Future Stars and which players will be in FIFA 22.

Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Future Stars in FIFA 22:

FIFA 22 Future Stars Release Date

At the time of writing, there has been no precise launch date announced regarding when Future Stars could land in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

With this in mind, EA will likely release the squads without any warning or hints they are coming.

Looking at when last year's Future Stars promo was released, we could see it return this year on Friday 4th February 2022 at 6pm GMT.

Leaks

Any leaks concerning Future Stars in FIFA 22 will appear here in the coming days, weeks and months as they drop online.

Predictions

At the time of writing, no predictions have been produced regarding which players could possibly feature in FIFA 22 Future Stars.

Looking at some of the players that were unleashed into the FIFA community last year in FIFA 21, two teams were launched with an array of attractive-looking cards.

Ansu Fati was, arguably, the most popular in this promo last year with his 92-rated card that possessed 98 pace, with Bukayo Saka and Ruben Dias the two highest-rated players from the Premier League.

With this, came a number of SBCs as well, with the likes of Rhian Brewster and Jean-Clair Todibo featuring in FIFA 21.

Any predictions regarding FIFA 22 will appear in this section in due course.

