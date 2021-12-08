Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge game is approaching in Champions League Group E as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich take on Barcelona and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

Group E has been a pretty entertaining one, and with Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv also involved, there have been some great matches in the group.

While Bayern have found this group easy, Barcelona have struggled and depending on how results go, they could exit the tournament at the group stages.

A Champions League match under the lights at the Allianz Arena between two sides who have a massive history in the competition is a mouthwatering prospect and we have no doubt that it will be a very entertaining match with a lot of goals.

Here is everything you need to know about Bayern Munich vs Barcelona:

Date

The two will be facing each other at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday 8th December 2021, and kick off is at 8pm UK time.

How to Watch

The game between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will be broadcasted live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 7:30pm UK time for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big European match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

La Liga side Barcelona are without five players, including wonderkid Ansu Fati, whilst Dani Alves and Jordia Alba are doubts for the match.

Meanwhile, Bayern are without Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer and five others. Lucas Hernandez could feature but is a doubt.

Bayern predicted XI: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Davies; Roca, Tolisso; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Lewandowski

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Depay, Coutinho

Head to Head

In the Champions League, there have been 10 meetings between the two. They have drawn once, Barcelona have won twice and Bayern have won seven.

Last five European meetings:

September 14th 2021: FC Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

August 14th 2020: FC Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich

May 12th 2015: Bayern Munich 3-2 FC Barcelona

May 6th 2015: FC Barcelona 3-0 Bayern Munich

May 1st 2013: FC Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

Odds

The betting companies see Bayern Munich as favourites for this game.

Bayern Munich to win: 1/2

Draw: 19/5

Barcelona to win: 9/2

Prediction

There is a lot at stake in this group for Barca, but Bayern have excelled in this group and have managed to beat all their opponents.

It will be a very tough game away from home for the Spanish side, and due to this, we see Bayern coming out on top.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Barcelona

