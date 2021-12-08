Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With day one of The Ashes series getting underway last night in Australia, England got off to the worst possible start.

Off the first ball of the series at The Gabba, opening batsman Rory Burns was bowled out by left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

Starc’s wicket set the tone for a miserable day one out in Brisbane for Joe Root's men.

Soon after, the rest of Burns’ teammates followed, as England were skittled out for 147. Captain Root was out for a duck, with Ben Stokes only able to contribute five runs.

After a bad day at the office, Joe Root and co. will want to avoid social media, and it isn’t due to the abuse given to them by hopeful Brits expecting more on the field, but quite bizarrely, the Australian police.

Queensland Police took to Twitter with a number of tweets mocking Chris Silverwood’s men, writing: “Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba.”

In all fairness, England didn’t look anywhere near the standard of a national cricket side.

The tweet came hours after they had issued a humorous ‘traffic update’ mocking England. The tweet read: “A large crowd for the first Test so plan your Cummins and goings. We’d be Lyon if we said there’ll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don’t say we didn’t Warner.”

The Queensland Police had every reason to include skipper Pat Cummins in their tweet. The Aussie bowler took five wickets on day one before rain stopped play, which was probably to the delight of the England players.

England have lost nine of their past 10 Tests Down Under, having not won in Brisbane for 35 years, and it seems as though it is a record Justin Langer’s men fancy continuing.

Starc’s wicket will be remembered for years to come no matter the outcome of the series, and the Aussies surely won’t forget the time even the police force got in on the act.

A long series ahead for England.

News Now - Sport News