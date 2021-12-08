NXT: Shawn Michaels clarifies that Triple H’s team still runs the brand backstage

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently discussed the situation surrounding NXT 2.0 and the rumours that Triple H's team had essentially been changed following an overhaul backstage.

When the brand was changed to NXT 2.0, it was believed that Triple H and several others backstage would be moving on from their roles, but Michaels has indicated that it is still largely the same team running the brand.

Speaking to TVInsider.com, Michaels confirmed his own role with the brand and how the NXT 2.0 machine works backstage.

“I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week. People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team Hunter Triple H put in place doing it here.”

Michaels would also confirm that he has taken on a lot of what Triple H was running prior to his recent health issues.

“I love learning and growing in the different aspects of WWE, but I have a greater appreciation for everything he took on. I now understand how you can not return a text when you get it. I’ve never had so many emails, learning computer stuff. Things I swore I would never want to do. But I have since learned to do that. It has been a blast. To be able to step in for my friend is my honor to do.”

Next week's episode of NXT 2.0 is set to be headlined with a huge match between Bron Breakker and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong.

