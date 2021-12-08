Champions League Last 16 Draw: Date, UK Time, Qualified Teams, Format, How To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw is on the horizon and we have everything you need to know right here.

All English clubs successfully negotiated their respective groups, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea reaching the next round of the competition.

The Reds became the first Premier League side in history to win all six of their games and collect the maximum 18 points. Pep Guardiola's side did enough to their Group A ahead of Paris Saint-Germain with four victories.

Despite a change in manager, Manchester United finished top of their group while Chelsea, the reigning European champions, still need results to go their way tonight to finish at the peak of Group H ahead of Juventus.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League Last 16 draw:

Read more: Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Date

The draw for the Round of 16 of the Champions League will take place on Monday 13th December 2021.

UK Time

Scheduled to take place at 12pm CET, this means that the ceremony will begin for UK viewers at 11am GMT.

Qualified Teams

Here are the teams that have qualified for the Round of 16 of the Champions League so far, with more games set to be played this evening:

Manchester City

PSG

Liverpool

Atletico Madrid

Ajax

Sporting CP

Real Madrid

Inter

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Chelsea

Juventus

How Does The Draw Work?

Teams will be drawn from two separate pots, group winners and runners-up. Eight games will be made up from the 16 teams in the two pots.

Clubs from the same country cannot face each other, nor can teams play against the same ones they took on during the Group Stage.

The games will take place over two legs. The first legs are scheduled for 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd February, with the second legs on 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th March. Kick-offs are at 8pm GMT.

Where Can I Watch The Champions League Last 16 Draw?

The draw can be streamed via UEFA's official website and respective social media platforms.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Football News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News