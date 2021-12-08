Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool and Ajax wrote themselves into Champions League history on Tuesday.



The Reds and the Godenzonen picked up their sixth straight win of this year's group stage, retaining their 100% record ahead of the knockout rounds. Bayern could join them if they defeat Barcelona on Wednesday.



Seven other sides have also won all six group stage matches down the years, but how did they then get on for the rest of the competition? Read on to find out.

AC Milan – 1992/93

During the 1992/93 campaign, clubs had to progress through two two-legged knockout rounds before reaching the group stage. Milan prevailed easily in both, winning all four legs, and then went on to win all six matches in Group B, which included IFK Goteborg, Porto and PSV Eindhoven.

That saw them move directly to the final, where they played Marseille. Ultimately, that was the only match they failed to win throughout the tournament, the Ligue 1 side triumphing 1-0 thanks to a Basile Boli strike. However, Milan would be celebrating 12 months later after hammering Barcelona 4-0 in the 1994 showpiece.

PSG – 1994/95

Paris Saint-Germain came through a qualifying round match-up with Vac FC-Samsung unscathed to reach the 1994/95 group stages. Their section included Bayern Munich, Spartak Moscow and Dynamo Kyiv, and they picked up six wins to make it to the quarter-finals.

A squad full of talents, such as George Weah and David Ginola, beat Barcelona over two legs before coming up against AC Milan in the semi-finals. The Italian outfit had reached the final in each of the two previous seasons, and they had too much for the French side, winning 3-0 on aggregate. As they did in 1993, though, Milan lost in the final, 1-0 to Ajax.

Spartak Moscow – 1995/96

Spartak were given a relatively easy group consisting of Legia Warsaw, Rosenborg and Blackburn Rovers in 1995/96, but they took full advantage, picking up a maximum 18 points as they made it to the quarter-finals.

Their European adventure was soon over, though. A 2-0 defeat in the first leg against Nantes left them with an uphill battle, and they could manage a 2-2 draw in the return match.

Barcelona – 2002/03

After defeating Poland's Legia Warsaw in the third qualifying round to reach the first group stage, Barcelona defeated Lokomotiv Moscow, Club Brugge and Galatasaray twice apiece to reach the second group stage.

There, they continued their irresistible form, dropping just two points to emerge top of a section including Inter Milan, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen. They looked strong contenders to win the trophy, but they couldn't make it past the quarter-finals, losing to eventual finalists Juventus 3-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

Real Madrid – 2011/12

A group including Lyon, Ajax and Dinamo Zagreb in 2011/12 was hardly the toughest of tasks for the mighty Real Madrid. However, as the old saying goes, you can only beat what's in front of you, and that is what Los Merengues did in all six encounters. Their dominance was total, as they scored 19 times and conceded just twice.

A kind draw saw them face CSKA Moscow and APOEL Nicosia in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively, and they won both legs in each to set up a tie with Bayern Munich. Their run was then ended dramatically, as they lost on penalties after a 3-3 draw over the two matches. However, Bayern received a taste of their own medicine in the final, losing to Chelsea after a shoot-out.

Real Madrid – 2014/15

The only side to win all six group matches in the Champions League on two separate occasions, Real had far too much for Basel, Ludogorets and Liverpool in 2014/15. Again, they conceded just twice, scoring 16 times themselves, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting five and Karim Benzema four.

Again, though, the semi-finals were as good as it got for Madrid. After beating Schalke 04 and Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively, Carlo Ancelotti's side faced Juventus. The Italians had the edge, winning 3-2 on aggregate to move into the final. They didn't end up with the trophy, though, with Barcelona winning 3-1 in Berlin.

Bayern Munich – 2019/20

Bayern's 2019/20 group stage was arguably the most dominant of anyone on this list. In their six matches, they scored 24 times, including seven in a victory over Tottenham and six in a win against Red Star Belgrade. Olympiacos were the other side to endure their wrath. Robert Lewandowski was the lead tormentor, scoring ten times during the German outfit's procession.



A two-legged humiliation of Chelsea followed in the round of 16 before the competition was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. To ensure the remainder of the tournament was completed before the following season commenced, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals were all played as one-legged affairs over one week in Portugal.

The changes to the format did not stop the Bavarian juggernaut. They handed out a beating of epic proportions to Barcelona in the quarter-finals, winning 8-2, before defeating Lyon by a more respectable 3-0 scoreline in the next round. In the final, Kingsley Coman's header was enough to get the better of PSG, making Bayern the only side to lift the Champions League trophy after a 100% record in the group stage.

