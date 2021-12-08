Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Rock confirmed last year that he would be bringing a new Tequila brand to market, and now a new Teremana Añejo has been officially been released by Teremana.

Everything that the WWE legend touches seemingly turns to gold, and The Great One has now got a new tequila out and available for the 'millions' to buy.

The Rock discussed the release of the new drink as part of a press release that was sent out this week:

"It is with enormous pride that we reveal Teremana Añejo, a spirit that we’ve been waiting patiently for since well before we announced the launch of Teremana last year. Teremana Añejo is made the right way - with respect and mana. My master distilling team and I finally feel that our añejo is aged to perfection and is ready to be bottled up and delivered to you all. As with all Teremana, being the best in quality and taste is key. "Here there is no exception, and our handcrafted, slow process to create Teremana Añejo means it won’t be easy to find, but once you do, I know you’ll love it. Teremana Añejo is the new gold standard of ultra-premium tequila for tequila lovers around the world. I’m so excited for you all to finally taste it and continue to enjoy the Tequila of The People!"

So, not only can you smell what The Rock is cookin', but now you can drink what The Rock...is distilling.

Teremana is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. It is crafted at Destileria Teremana De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions - a blanco, reposado, and now an añejo - its name loosely translates as ‘spirit of the earth,’ from the Latin word ‘terra,’ meaning earth, and the Polynesian word ‘mana,’ meaning spirit.

Made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana has been named, ‘the tequila of the people’.

