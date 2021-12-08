Fall Guys Season 7: Release Date, Leaks, Trailer, Maps, Theme and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys Season 7 is on its way in the near future and the gaming community is very excited to see what it will entail.

The platform battle royale game is a lot of fun and it has been a huge success ever since it was developed by Mediatonic back in February 2020.

It is very unique to the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends and grew in popularity following being a PS Plus game in the past.

Season 6 of Fall Guys came out in November and many have been loving what it has to offer.

We have seen lots of themes, including a jungle and futuristic theme, and the game adds a lot of new content every season.

Here is everything you need to know about Fall Guys Season 7:

Release Date

We expect Fall Guys season 7 to start on Tuesday 8th March 2022, as that is when the battle pass for season 6 is likely to end.

Once we get official confirmation, we will keep you updated.

Leaks

No leaks have been revealed yet, but when they are we will provide the information right here.

Trailer

All the first six seasons we have seen come out so far have provided us with an exciting trailer. This always launches a few weeks before the new season comes out and gives a sneak peak of what it will have to offer.

The trailer for season 7 has not been released yet, but when it does, we will provide all the footage right here.

Maps

Every time a new season comes out, new maps are always released with it. Normally there are two-three maps revealed and hopefully we will see the same amount or more come out with season 7.

Theme

The theme for season 6 was a party spectacular theme, so we would not expect season 7 to be similar to that in any way as Mediatonic likes to provide a fresh feel every season. With lots of unique themes in the past it is hard to guess.

The theme could be anything; jungle, sports, futuristic - when it is revealed, we will provide the information right here.

Excitement is building for the new season, and over the next couple of months, we will see a lot more updates revealed around Fall Guys Season 7.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News