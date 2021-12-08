Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: What Date is the Fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 is rapidly approaching, but when is the rematch going ahead?

This event is somewhat of a surprise due to the fact that Paul was meant to be facing Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated fight.

Fury had to pull out for medical reasons so now we have the rematch between Paul and Woodley.

It would have been very interesting to see Paul face a professional boxer for the first time in his career, but for now, the YouTuber has a big test and has to make sure he comes out on top against Woodley.

He managed his biggest win in his boxing career against the former UFC fighter, and if he does it again, he will no doubt have a lot of boxers wanting to fight him.

Read More: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Live Stream, Tickets, Odds and More

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 Fight Date

The fight will take place on Saturday 18th December 2021 and the two will be fighting at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

What is great about this upcoming fight is the fact that there is no love lost between the two and in the build up to their first fight there was a fair bit of confrontation between the camps.

No doubt this will happen again in the build up to this upcoming rematch which Woodley desperately needs to win if he himself wants to embark on a boxing career.

With the two Americans fighting on home soil, the atmosphere should be very good in the arena, and we hope that the fight is the great spectacle that it promises to be.

This is probably the best fight we could have asked for after Fury pulled out, and if Paul wins, there is no doubt that Fury will be waiting to face the American when he is fully fit. Paul needs to face a professional boxer in order to prove some critics wrong, but Woodley will not be an easy opponent.

This date is set in stone so will not change unless one of the fighters has to pull out, but they are clearly both physically fit and raring to meet each other in the ring once more.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News