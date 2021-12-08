Europa League Knockout Playoffs Draw: Date, UK Time, Qualified Teams, Format, How To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The next stage of the UEFA Europa League is almost upon us with the draw set to take place to decide the games for the Knockout Round Play-offs.

Group winners have automatically advanced to the Last 16 of the competition, meaning that the remaining places are up for grabs, thanks to the introduction of the Europa Conference League this season.

Leicester City have the chance to join West Ham United in the Last 16 of the Europa League, with the Hammers having already won their group mathematically, but the Foxes may drop into the Knockout Play-offs if results don't go their way.

Rangers beat Sparta Prague last time out to secure their place in the Play-offs before Matchday Six

Fans will be wondering how the draw works and when these games will be taking place, with a prize in the next round of the tournament up for grabs.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the UEFA Europa League Knockout Round Play-offs draw.

Read more: Europa League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Date

The UEFA Europa League Knockout play-off draw will take place on Monday 13th December 2021.

UK Time

With the ceremony getting underway at 11am CET in Nyon, Switzerland, this means that UK viewers can tune in from 12pm GMT.

Qualified Teams

Here are the clubs, both seeded and unseeded, that have got their names in the hat for the Knockout Play-Offs:

Seeded teams

Real Betis

Rangers

Unseeded teams

Borussia Dortmund

Red Bull Leipzig

FC Porto

FC Sheriff

Zenit St Petersburg

We will update this article as soon as Thursday's matches have been drawn to a conclusion in the coming days.

How Does The Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw Work?

Here is a simplified list of how the draw will work:

The group runners-up in the Europa League are drawn against the teams that finish third in the Champions League group stage.

The runners-up in the Europa League group stage play the return legs at home.

Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other at this stage of the competition.

Where Can I Watch The Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw?

Details on how to stream the Knockout Play-Off draw have yet to be revealed and will appear here once more details are revealed on this topic in the coming days.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Football News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News