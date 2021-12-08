Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is thinking about retiring from boxing.

Wilder is considering the decision after losing the trilogy fight against Tyson Fury by way of knockout earlier this year.

Despite the Gypsy King being knocked down twice, he still managed to finish the American in the 11th round, securing yet another win over the Bronze Bomber.

The trilogy of fights between Wilder and Fury saw the American lose two and draw one, although depending on who you asked, he probably should have lost the first one as well.

The Bronze Bomber suggested that he would make a comeback in summer of 2022, possibly facing off against Mexican heavyweight and former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Wilder turned 36 years of age a few weeks ago and has now declared he is at a crossroads with his future and wants to have a balance between his career and family life.

"I have accomplished my goals in this sport. I told my daughter when she was one that I'd be a champion and able to support her beyond belief. I've done that. Should I give it a go one more time, or should I just retire and focus on other things?" he told Kevin Hart on an episode of Cold As Balls on the Laugh Out Loud Network.

"There’s a lot of things that I’ve accomplished that I feel I have to prove to anyone because I’ve already proven [myself].

“Should I push forward? Should I give it a go one more time? Or should I just retire and focus on the other things that I already have, other things that I want to get into?"

The heavyweight is no stranger to a knockout himself.

Before facing Fury, many in the boxing world believed Wilder was the most dangerous fighter on the planet as he has KO'd every man he had ever faced.

Wilder was flying high in boxing and facing every big name there was. However, since his fights against Fury, he hasn't been getting the credit he once did.

