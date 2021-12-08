Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE Cruiserweight Championship will apparently be seeing some changes over the next few months.

It was confirmed on this week's episode of NXT 2.0 that the title's weight limit had been scrapped, with Bron Breakker set to face Roderick Strong, apparently for the title, on next week's episode of the show.

According to other recent reports, WWE is considering changing the title for something else, with 205 Live also potentially being scrapped as a show.

There's no news on what the changed name would be, although Joe Gacy was teasing the idea of an 'All-Inclusive' Championship on the NXT 2.0 brand if he were able to beat Strong.

Gacy lost to Strong at the NXT WarGames event, meaning that the Cruiserweight name would be kept for now.

Dave Meltzer confirmed on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had been having talks about completely scrapping the Cruiserweight Title in order to make further changes to NXT 2.0.

WWE Catchweight Title?

The concept of a 'Catchweight' title would make sense, but again there is nothing concrete on this at this time.

As noted, Strong is set to face Breakker on next week's episode of NXT 2.0, so there is a chance that WWE may opt to take the title off of Strong and have it re-branded around the waist of the Steiner family member.

We don't expect that to happen, but the idea of a Cruiserweight title on Bron Breakker would be pretty daft, so if they do decide to run with that then they will definitely need to make changes to the concept and name of the belt.

Again there's no confirmation on this, but with Joe Gacy cutting promos about also looking at changing 205 Live as a show to something more 'inclusive,' it certainly isn't out of the question.

