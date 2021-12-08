Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Combat sports legend Holly Holm will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame next year.

The boxer turned UFC star is a widely recognised sportswoman and is ranked as the best professional female boxer of all time by BoxRec. She will be enrolled as part of the class of 2022, alongside Germany's Regina Halmich.

The now retired boxer is regarded as one of the sport's best ever female competitors and played a huge part in popularising women's boxing in Europe.

Holm and Halmich will be enshrined as part of a three-day ceremony. The pair become just the fifth and sixth women to be given a spot on the prestigious Hall of Fame list, joining Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Laila Ali, and Ann Wolfe, who have also been honoured for their achievements in the sport.

​"I feel very humbled and honoured to be acknowledged amongst the greatest," The Preacher's Daughter said. "I’m kind of speechless actually. I’m really excited."

Holm has already been enrolled into the International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame, which is not affiliated with the IBHOF. She was named as part of the class of 2017, which also featured the likes of Daisy Lang and Ana María Torres.

Holm's decorated boxing career

Holm started off her journey into combat sports as an amateur kickboxer at just 16 years old.

After tallying a record of 6-0-2, she moved to professional boxing, where she became globally known for her fighting achievements.

Holm won multiple world titles during her time in the boxing ring and defended them 18 times across three weight divisions. She dominated in the welterweight class and is regarded by many as the best ever.

Holm won 33 of her 38 professional bouts, drew three and lost just two.

Nicknamed 'The Preacher's Daughter', she would go on to make history within the fighting world as she transitioned from boxing to mixed martial arts.

MMA and UFC

After enjoying an outstanding boxing career, Holm made the switch to MMA in 2011, where she currently boasts a record of 14 wins from 19 bouts.

She has competed in Bellator, Legacy Fighting Championship, and now currently fights under the UFC brand. Her highest-profile fight to date came against Ronda Rousey in front of a record crowd as the two women fought for the Women's Bantamweight Championship title.

In a match dubbed the Upset of the Year by Sherdog, Holm handed Rousey her first ever professional defeat, ending her three-year reign as the champion.

Thanks to her iconic performance, The Preacher's Daughter became the first ever competitor to hold titles in both boxing and MMA.

Her most recent fight came against Irene Aldana in October last year — Holm was also scheduled to face both Julianna Peña and Norma Dumont this year, but was forced to withdraw from both fights due to illness and injury.

