WWE Raw Superstar Liv Morgan has confirmed that she is working on a brand new NFT that will be released at some point in the near future.

The company has already dipped their toes into the world of NFTs, but it appears as though Morgan will be heading into the world of non-fungible tokens independently.

Speaking on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast, Morgan confirmed that she is currently working on her own NFT.

"I'm making my own (NFT) right now. I'm designing my own. What does it look like? I want to tell you, but it's not done yet and I don't want this to air before it's done and someone steals it because I think it's really cool. It's ShopLiveMore related. I'm excited about it and I'm shopping right now for...not custom made ones by me and my team. I'm on the hunt and shopping right now. I want to find one that speaks to me. If it's a for sure thing, it doesn't mean I want it. I want what gravitates towards me and what I feel. When I find the right one, I'll for sure pick it up."

*credit to Fightful for the transcription

Interestingly, it appears as though Morgan will be going forward with this venture on her own, rather than with WWE.

Some of WWE's moves on the NFT market have been pretty successful, although there are projects such as the John Cena NFTs released around SummerSlam 2021 that did not get anywhere near the traction they had hoped.

Whether WWE will continue in the market remains to be seen, but clearly, Morgan sees value in creating her own NFT and will likely be releasing it at some point in the near future,

