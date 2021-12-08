Europa Conference League Playoffs Draw: Date, UK Time, Qualified Teams, Format, How To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Play-off draw is just around the corner and we have all of the details you will need to do about the upcoming ceremony.

Clubs from across the competition, as well as the UEFA Europa League, will be taking part in these fixtures which will pave the way for a place in the Last 16.

Tottenham Hotspur are the only representative from the Premier League in the tournament's inaugural campaign and will need to get a result in Matchday Six against Stade Rennes to book their place in the Knockout Play-offs, with their Ligue 1 opponents having already secured top spot in their group.

With this in mind, fans across the globe will be curious to find out more details about the draw and what they can expect from UEFA's headquarters in the coming days.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Play-off draw.

Date

The draw for the UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Play-offs will take place on Monday 13th December 2021.

UK Time

The ceremony is scheduled to get underway in Nyon, Switzerland at 1pm GMT.

Qualified Teams

Here are the clubs, both seeded and unseeded, that will be taking part in the Europa Conference League Play-offs so far:

Seeded Teams

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Unseeded Teams

Celtic

Fenerbahçe

Following the conclusion of Matchday Six on Thursday evening, we will list the rest of the teams that have qualified once those games have been brought to a close.

How Does The Europa Conference League Knockout Play-Off Draw Work?

Eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage will face third-placed sides that have dropped down from the UEFA Europa League and will take each other on in a two-legged encounter to secure a place in the Last 16 of the competition.

Teams from the same nation cannot face each other.

Where Can I Watch The Europa Conference League Knockout Play-Off Draw?

The UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Play-off draw can be streamed via UEFA's official website and other social media platforms.

