Former UFC fighter Brock Lesnar brilliantly once stated he "takes s**** bigger than Conor McGregor."

The current WWE star was asked in an interview that if he had the opportunity, would he face McGregor in a WWE ring.

The savage and downright brutal response from Lesnar left many fans on Twitter finding his comments funny, although McGregor probably wouldn't agree.

Lesnar also went onto say: "I know you guys all play f****** video games and you live in this false sense of reality and s***.

"I'm two hundred and f****** ninety pounds. This guy is one hundred and forty five pounds and that's if he's lucky and gets up and eats his Wheaties."

You can watch the interview here, but due to Lesnar's foulmouth, we opted against dropping it in the article.

Lesnar is currently working on WWE's SmackDown and is the only person ever to hold world heavyweight championships in UFC and WWE.

He has only ever fought in UFC nice times, winning five of them and losing three. However, Brock has had many more wrestling matches in WWE.

Lesnar has been with WWE since 2002 and in that time has wrestled in 411 matches. He's won 298 of them and only lost 105.

No doubt about it, he will go down as one of the best to ever do it in WWE.

For Conor McGregor, it wouldn't be the first time he has fought a big name from a different sport.

Back in 2017, McGregor went toe-to-toe with boxing great Floyd Mayweather in what was known as the biggest fight in combat sports history.

Mayweather extended his professional boxing undefeated streak to 50 victories and no defeats after defeating the Irishman by technical knockout in the 10th round.

The fight was watched by many around the world and if Lesnar and McGregor were to go at it, it would be no small fight either.

