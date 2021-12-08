Vince McMahon future: Nick Khan favourite to replace WWE boss

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE President Nick Khan is reportedly the favourite to take over from Vince McMahon when the WWE Chairman does finally decide to retire.

Although McMahon is not likely to be stepping down any time soon, a new report indicates that Khan is the top name that it expected to be taking over the company when the time comes.

Previously, fans had anticipated that it would be Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking ownership of the company once Vince retired, but that isn't currently what's expected to happen.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Khan is the likely candidate to take over once McMahon decides to step down.

“I mean it’s kind of a Board of Directors thing, but probably (Nick Khan would replace Vince McMahon), yeah. Unless they went and hired somebody else from the outside, but probably Nick Khan, yes.”

As noted, we're likely a very long way off Vince McMahon deciding that he does not want to continue in his role as WWE Chairman.

Will Vince McMahon Leave WWE?

The idea of McMahon taking less of a hands-on approach to WWE business affairs seemed more likely at the start of the XFL season in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the league would have to shut down indefinitely.

Now, McMahon is no longer involved in the XFL, and the brand was purchased and now fronted by none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

It is interesting that we're not likely to see Stephanie McMahon or even Shane McMahon taking over the company, as it was believed for years that Stephanie would be the successor to Vince.

This is all speculation at this point, but from a corporate level, it certainly wouldn't be wildly out there to see Khan take over from McMahon when that time comes.

Especially as many see Khan already setting up the company for a potential major sale to the likes of Disney, NBC or FOX.

